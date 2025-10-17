The Terrace at Delaware Park vandalized multiple times over the last two weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after The Terrace at Delaware Park was vandalized multiple times over the last two weeks.

We spoke to Mike Shatzel, co-owner of The Terrace at Delaware Park, after he posted surveillance video of people throwing bricks at the windows as well as the damage they caused. Shatzel said it has happened about six times in the last two weeks, causing thousands of dollars in damage, and he believes it's local teens.

"It's just blatant vandalism and kids being stupid," Shatzel said.

According to Shatzel, the vandals are hitting in the early morning hours and smashing windows, damaging displays and throwing furniture.

"It's just disturbing that people have nothing better to do than come and just destroy things," Shatzel said.

Jason Davidson is the other co-owner of The Terrace and said they have now also hired a security guard to try and keep the vandals away.

"It's very expensive," Davidson said. "It's a couple $100 a night to have somebody you know, babysit something that should be safe and secure."

Police confirmed to 7 News that an active investigation is underway.

Council member Joel Feroleto, who represents the Delaware District, released the following statement:

"I am saddened to hear about the recent vandalization that occurred at the Terrace Restaurant, housed in the historic Delaware Park Marcy Casino. These acts are particularly egregious as they violate both a small business owner, as well as a treasured venue. I thank the law enforcement officers who are working to identify those involved. I remind parents and caregivers to encourage accountability and provide productive outlets and activities so that we can avoid future disruptions like this in our city."

If you have any information, you're asked to reach out to The Terrace or Buffalo police.