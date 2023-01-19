Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges, homicide of grandmother remains under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo woman was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police responded to a Highgate Avenue residence after receiving a 911 call for a reported domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they encountered the defendant, 41-year-old Jamien L. Harris, at the front door. While investigating, police saw a deceased elderly woman in the living room. Buffalo Police obtained a search warrant and later found two loaded, unregistered handguns in the house.

The death of Harris' grandmother, 90-year-old Catherine Jones, remains under investigation. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and her death was ruled a homicide.