Buffalo woman pleads guilty to gun charges, death of grandmother under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police received a 911 call regarding a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Highgate Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the defendant, 41-year-old Jamien L. Harris, at the front door.

During an investigation, police saw a deceased elderly woman in the living room. The woman was later found to be Harris' 90-year-old grandmother, Catherine Jones.

Police obtained a search warrant and found two loaded, unregistered handguns inside the home.

Harris will face a maximum of four years in prison during her sentencing on Jan. 19, 2023. Harris is currently released on her own recognizance as her charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

Jones' death continues to remain under investigation at this time. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Jones died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and her death was ruled a homicide.