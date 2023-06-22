Buffalo woman sent to prison for running over a state trooper

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman who ran over a New York State trooper three years ago is going to prison. 34-year-old Deyanna Davis was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court.

WKBW Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

County Court Judge Kenneth Case sentenced Davis to serve two-and-a-half years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.

Davis struck New York State Trooper Ronald Ensminger as she drove through a police blockade during a protest on Bailey Avenue on June 1, 2020. She pleaded guilty to an assault charge in February just as her jury trial was expected to begin.

WKBW Citizen video of the incident in June of 2020.

“Justice requires that the false narratives and the outright lies being circulated about this crime be refuted once and for all,” stated Ryan Haggerty, assistant district attorney.

WKBW Sheriff helicopter video right after the trooper was run over.

For the first time in court, the public had a chance to see Erie County Sheriff's Air One helicopter footage of how Davis recklessly drove through a police line, running over Trooper Ensminger.

“Oh, my God. Stay on that car…ran over an officer,” law enforcement described in video.

WKBW Erie County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty.



Assistant District Attorney Haggerty explained other vehicles avoided law enforcement, but Davis drove her vehicle directly at them.

“Operated her vehicle like a guided missile,” Haggerty commented.

“I don't think in any way, shape, or form, and again, with due respect to Mr. Haggerty, that this was a guided missile,” responded Frank LoTempio, defense attorney.

WKBW Frank LoTempio, defense attorney.



Davis's attorney LoTempio told the courtroom she did not intend to hit the trooper, claiming she was returning from her mother-in-law's funeral when she ended up on Bailey Avenue in the midst of the protest.

“This was chaos. This was an absolutely horrific scene,” stated LoTempio.

Trooper Ensminger suffered severe injuries, including a broken leg and shattered pelvis that ended his career.

Davis was allowed to speak before being sentenced.

Davis issued an apology to the trooper before sentenced. https://t.co/lURO4PcGXD pic.twitter.com/1grrGvK0Za — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) June 22, 2023

“I want to apologize to the trooper,” Davis stated. “Just was at the wrong place at the wrong time. If I could go back, I would definitely do it differently. I don't want anybody to think I’m a bad person because of it because I’m not,” Davis remarked.

Ensminger was in the front row of the courtroom as Davis apologized to him.

WKBW Deyanna Davis speaks at sentencing Thursday.

“I just tried to do whatever was best to get home to my kids. I want to apologize to my family, for leaving them with my babies. I want this to be behind me. And I hope that the trooper can find it in his heart to forgive me. I really didn't mean it,” Davis said.

A number of colleagues of the state trooper also appeared in the courtroom. They even applauded in a show of support.

WKBW Ronald Ensminger gets a hug in court.

Ensminger declined to comment, but outside the courtroom his attorney. Tom Grillo says his client is "relieved" he is able to move forward.

“She offered an apology directly to him. Did that mean anything to him and she asked for his forgiveness?” Buckley asked. "You know, I don't have a comment necessarily on that other than the fact that I know that my client and his family are happy that they've had an opportunity to at least move forward today,” replied Grillo. “He suffered career-ending injuries, so it's been an absolute tragedy that he's continuously suffered and will likely do so in the future.”

WKBW Ronald Ensminger leaving court.

Davis was taken into custody in court to begin her two-and-a-half-year sentence.

