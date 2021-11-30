Buffalo woman pleads guilty to traffic violation after hitting bicyclist in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to a traffic violation after hitting a bicyclist in Niagara Square in September 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Joanna Gollnau pleaded guilty Tuesday in Buffalo City Court to one count of failure to exercise due care, a New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violation.

On September 23, 2020 Gollnau was driving a pickup truck through Niagara Square and hit a bicyclist. The incident occurred during a demonstration in front of Buffalo's City Hall.

The day after the incident occurred Slow Roll Buffalo identified the victim as Karen Huffman, a member of their board of directors. A spokesperson for Slow Roll said Huffman suffered broken bones.

Gollnau was charged with felony reckless endangerment and reckless driving in September 2020. She was arraigned in November 2020 and pleaded not guilty. At the time her attorney, Jason DiPasquale, said there was video evidence that showed it was a tragic accident and she felt threatened.

Tuesday, Gollnau pleaded guilty to a traffic violation. She was sentenced to a $200 fine and received two points against her New York State driver’s license.