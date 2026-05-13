Buffalo woman pleads guilty to charges in connection with vandalism at The Terrace at Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with vandalism at The Terrace at Delaware Park in October 2025.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Stacy M. Matthews pleaded guilty before Buffalo City Court Judge Rebecca Town to one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

According to the DA, on October 16, 2025, Matthews drove six juveniles under her care to a business on Lincoln Parkway, and the juveniles, between the ages of 10 and 16, intentionally vandalized outdoor furniture and windows, causing approximately $2,000 in damage to the property.

The DA said that as a condition of the plea, Matthews signed a Confession of Judgment to pay $2,000 in restitution to the victim. Matthews faces a maximum of 364 days in jail when she is sentenced on June 9, 2026 and a temporary order of protection, issued on behalf of the property owner, remains in effect.

7 News spoke with Mike Shatzel, co-owner of The Terrace at Delaware Park, where the vandalism occurred, last October.

"It's just disturbing that people have nothing better to do than come and just destroy things," Shatzel said in October.

You can watch our previous story below.

WATCH: The Terrace at Delaware Park vandalized multiple times over the last two weeks