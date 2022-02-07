Buffalo woman pleads guilty to charge for pepper spraying medical office employee over face mask requirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to an assault charge for pepper spraying a medical office employee over a face mask requirement.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 27-year-old Deshawna A. Taylor pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court Friday to one count of assault in the third degree.

According to the district attorney's office, on August 31, 2021 Taylor entered a medical office on Main Street near Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo and left the building after being asked by an employee to comply with a face mask requirement. Taylor then entered the office again and reached underneath the glass partition while holding a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employee. The employee received medical treatment for injuries.

Taylor faces a maximum of one year in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced April 12, she remains released on her own recognizance. A no-contact order of protection that prohibits Taylor from being near the medical office remains in effect.