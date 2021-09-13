Buffalo woman facing charges for allegedly pepper spraying medical office employee over face mask issue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman is facing charges for allegedly pepper spraying a medical office employee after being asked to comply with a face mask requirement.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Deshawna A. Taylor was arraigned Sunday in Buffalo City Court on the following charges:

One count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Unlawful Possession of Noxious Material (Class “B” misdemeanor)

On August 31 Taylor entered a medical office on Main Street near Humboldt Parkway and after being asked to comply with the office’s mask requirement allegedly pepper sprayed an employee.

The district attorney's office said the incident allegedly occurred in the presence of a child.

The medical office employee received medical treatment for her eyes.

Taylor is scheduled to return to court September 27 for a felony hearing and was released on her own recognizance. If convicted of all charges she faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

A no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.