BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A staff member at a pediatrician's office in Buffalo was pepper sprayed by another person who was refusing to wear a mask, according to the city spokesperson.

The City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed the incident happened at Kenwood Pediatrics earlier in the week.

A woman entered the doctor's office without a mask and was asked to put one on by an employee. After refusing, the woman pepper sprayed the employee.

No arrest was made.