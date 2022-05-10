Buffalo woman pleads guilty in armed attack of woman inside her home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just before her jury trial was set to begin, a Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to three felony charges in connection to the assault of a woman inside her home on Buffalo's West Side.

Jamya Beathley, 22, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree attempted burglary, first degree attempted assault and second degree assault.

Prosecutors say Beathley was armed with a knife when she entered the victim's home on Potomoac Avenue in February 2021. When confronted by the victim, prosecutors say a fight started. The victim was stabbed five times in the arm and once in the back of the head. Her injuries required stitches and staples.

According to the district attorney's office, Beathley and the victim knew each other and were "involved in a dispute over money."

Following her guilty pleas, Beathley is scheduled to be sentenced in August. She was released on her own recognizance following her plea in court on Friday and will remain out of custody until sentencing. A temporary order of protection is in effect for the victim and her grandmother. Beathley faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.