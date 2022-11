BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo woman was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree.

According to police, 30-year-old Jasmine M. Craig allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders on August 22, 2022 near Berkshire and Parkridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Craig continues to be held without bail and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.