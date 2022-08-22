Watch Now
Buffalo woman arraigned on second-degree murder charge in connection to Berkshire Avenue shooting

Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 22, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman was arraigned Tuesday morning on one count of murder in connection to a fatal shooting on Berkshire Avenue.

29-year-old Jasmine Craig allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders early Monday morning in the area of 171 Berkshire Avenue in Buffalo.

Craig will return to Buffalo City Court on Friday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. for a felony hearing. She was remanded without bail.

If convicted of the murder charge, Craig will face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

