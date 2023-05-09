Buffalo woman facing multiple charges for killing bicyclist, injuring two others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Carmen Martin was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging her with one count of criminally negligent homicide, two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and two counts of third-degree assault.

On June 17, 2022, Martin was allegedly driving west on South Park Avenue and struck a bicyclist near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

Martin is accused of continuing to drive after striking the first bicyclist and striking two more bicyclists near Columbia Street before crashing into an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The district attorney's office said one of the victims, 29-year-old Sara Rogers, was taken to Buffalo General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

WKBW Sara Rogers

The other two victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries.

According to the district attorney's office, the investigation determined that Martin, who was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time, has a medical condition and is accused of failing to report it to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles on two different applications.

Martin was released on her own recognizance and a return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the highest charge, Martin faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.