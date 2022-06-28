Buffalo cycling community honors Sara Rogers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of Slow Roll took time during their "FreeThem Ride" to honor a fellow cyclist. 29-year-old Sara Rogers was hit and killed June 17th while riding her bike with friends on South Park Avenue around 9 p.m.

"This was a member of the Buffalo cycling community, and a very cherished member of our Buffalo community as a whole. We wanted to gather people from all corners of the cycling community to show that when someone is killed on the road that it doesn't go unnoticed. It will not be forgotten, and the cycling community shows up," Kevin Heffernan, the communications director for GoBike, said.

"I barely knew Sara. I really only knew her from an audience member to the stage. She just exuded joy and love and care. With that in mind, we can quite easily carry her with us because she gave us so much to carry. She left a wonderful legacy in only 29 years," Seamus Gallivan, co-founder of Slow Roll, said.

Roger's family told Slow Roll her legacy will live on when others enjoy the simple pleasure of biking.

"She was a champion for loving yourself and doing what was right for you, and in turn, supporting others who are disenfranchised. Thank you for taking just a moment to reflect on Sara's life, and other loved ones who we have lost," Roger's family wrote in a message to Slow Roll, "Ride safely. Ride with love. Ride with Sara."

Now, this community of riders is pushing for safer road conditions.

"This has a path that many of us take very often. The fact that she was killed here I think sends shivers down a lot of our spines," Heffernan said.

New legislation is in effect that will ticket cars for parking in newer, wider biking lanes. But Buffalo Common Council Member Joseph Golombeck said there's more to be done.

"This was a human life that was taken from us. We need to do everything to make sure that walking, biking is safe for all people," Golombeck said.