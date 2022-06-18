BPD: One cyclist dead, two others seriously injured in Buffalo car accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred Friday night on South Park Avenue.

Investigators say just before 9 p.m., a Chrysler, four-door Sedan struck a 29-year-old, female bicyclist.

The Chrysler continued westbound on South Park and struck two more female bicyclists near Columbia Street.

Police say the vehicle finally came to rest near South Park Avenue and Mississippi Street after striking a parked vehicle.

Investigators say the 29-year-old, Buffalo woman was taken by ambulance to Buffalo General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The two other cyclists, a 27-year-old from Getzville and a 32-year-old, were both taken to ECMC and listed in serious condition.

Police are investigating if the 33-year-old, female driver suffered a medical emergency.

No charges have been filed at this time.