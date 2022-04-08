Buffalo woman charged with manslaughter, accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in November 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend in November 2020.

On Thursday afternoon, 47-year-old Charrinda Gray was arraigned on one count of first-degree manslaughter before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek.

According to the Ere County District Attorney's Office, Gray is accused of stabbing her boyfriend, 46-year-old Samuel A. Jackson, on the evening of November 19, 2020.

Jackson was stabbed at his home on Heward Avenue. Officers found him outside with stab wounds to his abdomen and buttocks. He was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

Investigators say Gray stabbed Jackson with a kitchen knife during an argument.

Gray was not taken into custody following arraignment. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says she remains released because of a $250,000 bond that had already been posted in Buffalo City Court.

Gray's next court appearance isa pre-trial hearing in June. If convicted of the manslaughter charge, Gray could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.