Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from store on Bailey Avenue during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Ladia Lee was arraigned on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

On December 25, 2022, Lee and another unidentified person allegedly knowingly entered and remained unlawfully inside a store located on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue with the intent to commit a crime. Lee and the unidentified person are accused of stealing shoes valued at approximately $1,000.

Lee is scheduled to return on January 26 for a felony hearing and was released on her own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

Lee is the eighth person to be arraigned for allegedly breaking into a store, which was closed due to the blizzard late last month. Police said 22 arrests have been made.