Buffalo police announce 22nd arrest in connection with blizzard lootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that the arrest of a Buffalo woman is now the 22nd arrest in connection with lootings during the Christmas weekend blizzard.

The defendant, 32-year-old Shamika Dean, was charged with one count of possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. Dean allegedly was in possession of stolen items from Streetgame, a sneaker store on Bailey Avenue.

Buffalo Police is also asking for assistance in identifying individuals suspected of breaking into and stealing goods from an Aaron Rent-to-Own location on Bailey Avenue.

Anyone with information on any of the individuals in the below pictures is asked to call or text the confidential Buffalo Police Tip Line at 716-847-2255.

Buffalo Police Department

Additionally, the Erie County District Attorney's office announced that a Buffalo woman was the eighth person to be arraigned for allegedly stealing from a store during the blizzard.

23-year-old Ladia Lee was arraigned on one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree on Jan. 4.

On Christmas Day, Lee allegedly entered and remained unlawfully inside a store on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue in Buffalo with another unidentified person. The District Attorney's office says Lee remained inside the store with the intent to commit a crime.

Lee and the unidentified individual are accused of stealing shoes valued at approximately $1000.

Lee is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 26 for a felony hearing. She was released on her own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

If convicted of the highest charge, Lee will face a maximum of 7 years in prison.