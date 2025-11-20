Buffalo woman accused of allowing juveniles in her care to vandalize properties and vehicles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police announced the arrest of a Buffalo woman in connection with vandalism at The Terrace at Delaware Park, Tops Friendly Markets on Elmwood and on Dearborn Street.

Buffalo police said 39-year-old Stacy Matthews is accused of driving juveniles of various ages, ranging from 10 to 16, while in her care, to the locations and allowing them to vandalize properties and vehicles.

Police provided details of the following incidents:



August 14, 2025 — Officers responded to a hit-and-run call on Dearborn Street. Police said officers observed five vehicles that had been damaged by rocks and other unknown means, resulting in hundreds in damage.

October 2025 — Multiple incidents of vandalism were reported at The Terrace at Delaware Park. Police said the destruction of windows and furniture resulted in thousands in damage. We previously spoke to Mike Shatzel, co-owner of The Terrace at Delaware Park, who shared surveillance video of the vandals.

October 16, 2025 — Officers responded to the Tops Friendly Markets on Elmwood Avenue after a group of unknown subjects allegedly removed garbage from the dumpster and threw it around the parking lot.

November 19, 2025 — Officers responded to the Tops on Elmwood for a juvenile trouble call. Two 11-year-old girls were allegedly causing a problem and refusing to leave the store. When police arrived, the girls allegedly told officers they were waiting to be picked up. A driver arrived and officers recognized her as the suspect in the cases, and she was apprehended without incident.

WATCH: The Terrace at Delaware Park vandalized multiple times