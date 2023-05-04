Buffalo Wind Symphony is getting ready for Saturday's "Finding Moby" Spring concert

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — The all volunteer Buffalo Wind Symphony is preparing for their Spring Concert "Finding Moby". The group is composed of about eighty top notch musicians who come from all walks of life and perform throughout the year.

Amy Steiner heads up the group and says they are "like family". She says she got involved because she loves conducting, adding "It's therapy to me, I don't use drugs I use music."

BWS usually rehearses Wednesday Evenings. Bill Larrabee plays saxophone, and is a music teacher in Alden. He joined the group for a couple reasons "It's the camaraderie for one, just a love for the instrument and a love for the kind of music we play."

Amy says that the money raised goes back into the group for advertising and buying music. Adding "We try to break even most of the time."

The show is Saturday at 7pm at McKinley High School-Channel 7's Mike Randall will be narrating part of the program. Tickets are available at their website.

