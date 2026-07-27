BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo is considering two preliminary proposals to redesign Gates Circle, a roundabout connecting Delaware Avenue, Lafayette Avenue, and Chapin Parkway that is considered a key piece of Buffalo's Olmsted Parks.

Both proposals would cut off vehicle access to and from Chapin Parkway at the circle. The city says the change would improve traffic flow and enhance pedestrian access to the central fountain.

City Engineer Alex Bullers said the proposals are aimed at reducing crashes at the location.

"We wanted to consider that to reduce the number of crashes, we do see a number of T-bone crashes which are pretty severe, so we would eliminate crashes and make the crossing distance much shorter, but you know, the project is in preliminary design. This is just the first concept," Bullers said.

The proposals have drawn pushback from neighbors and community leaders.

Gretchen Cercone, president of the Lancaster Avenue Block Club, said the community was caught off guard by both options.

"I think both proposals coming out and having Chapin Parkway end at the circle was surprising to the community, and I think there's been a lot of what I've heard on my block club as well, and just in the Elmwood Village itself that there's a lot of further questions about that, and concerns from the community," Cercone said.

WATCH: Buffalo weighs Gates Circle redesign that would cut off Chapin Parkway access

Buffalo weighs Gates Circle redesign that would cut off Chapin Parkway access

Residents who use the circle regularly also expressed skepticism.

"As somebody that takes Chapin every day, I don't really agree with it. I think it kind of cuts into the routing of having to go to Elmwood during busy hours," Chris Russell, who lives on Lafayette Avenue, said.

Karl Shallowhorn, who lives on Delaware Avenue, questioned the need for the change.

"I think the idea of having Chapin Parkway cut off really doesn't provide access, obviously, to the people who live in the neighborhood, but it seems to disrupt the flow. I mean the flow seems to be fine; I'm looking at the circle right now. People are getting through okay. I don't get the purpose of it," Shallowhorn said.

Not all neighbors were opposed. Olivia McKnight, who lives in the Elmwood Village, said her main concern was maintaining both walking and driving access.

"I walk this area pretty much every day, so as long as I could walk and still drive around the circle and get to work, I'm okay," McKnight said.

The city emphasized that these are preliminary concepts. Next steps include a public survey, which will be posted on the city's website.

Funding would still need to be secured for the design phase and any construction. Any changes to Gates Circle are likely years away.

