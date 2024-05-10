Buffalo Waterfront announces 2024 summer season lineup

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for summer on the Buffalo Waterfront!

The waterfront is announcing its 2024 summer season line-up.

This year, there will be more than 100 events taking place between the Outer Harbor and Canalside from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

This weekend and next weekend will mark a soft opening for Canalside, with the new Resurgence Brewing and Nick Charlap's ice cream stands opening up at the former Clinton's Dish. The carousel will also be open for $1 rides this weekend and next.

Regular hours for all Canalside vendors, like boat tours and kayaking will reopen Memorial Day Weekend. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will offer offer specialty fitness classes like Zumba, yoga, and salsa classes.

Other events and updates coming to Canalside:



The Replica Erie Canal Seneca Chief boat will have an official inauguration on May 25th at 11a.m.

New sandbox boats at The Beach at Canalside.

New permanent games, like corn hole and shuffleboard, will be available on the Great Lawn and Boardwalk.

June 2nd - The Pride Festival

Starting in early June - EPIC's annual summer literacy program returns to the Pierce Lawn at Canalside on Wednesdays at 10:30a.m.

Starting on June 28th - Family FriYay! returns, featuring a kids zone sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Free Play Friday with Explore and More Children's Museum. It will run weekly from 11a.m. to 5p.m. throughout the summer.

June 29 - First-ever Canalside Children's Book Fest

July 28 - Touch a Truck by Explore & More.

August 11th - Asian Food & Culture Festival

August 1th - Festival of India

This year, Fitness in the Parks will move from Wilkeson Point to Terminal B at the Outer Harbor. GObike's annual Skyride will also move to Terminal B on July 21 and the Buffalo Irish Festival will take place there from July 26-28.

Over at the Outer Harbor, the Seneca Casinos Concert Series kicks off May 24th with a sold-out show from Chappell Roan at Terminal B.

Other concerts coming to the Outer Harbor:



Brothers Osborne

A Day to Remember

Counting Crows

The Tea Party & Headstones

moe.

Brett Young

Lil Yachty

Sad Summer Festival

Ice Nine Kills & In This Moment

Primus & Coheed and Cambria

Lake Street Dive

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will also return to the Outer Harbor with two free shows:

July 19 - the BPO & the Magical Music of Harry Potter

Aug. 1 - the BPO featuring The Strictly Hip.

Registration are required for both shows. You can get your tickets here.