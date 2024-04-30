‘Come grab a beer:’ Resurgence Brewing Company to open beer garden at Canalside in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Resurgence Brewing Company is partnering with the Buffalo Waterfront to bring a beer garden to Canalside.

The beer garden will add to the evolution of the area and will be a space where you'll be able to indulge in some unique beers and food.

“It’ll be a lot of Resurgence flavors — the true ones like Citmo, Green Heart, Bridge Pilsner that everybody knows and loves," says Jeff Ware, president of Resurgence Brewing Company. "We’re also going to have other local breweries on."

Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream will also be part of the offerings at Canalside.

“You’re going to have a local ice cream maker, local beer, cider, wine, and everything else,” Ware says.

The general manager of the Buffalo Waterfront Lauren Ford tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that this partnership with Resurgence is part of Canalside’s growth.

“Canalside is really known as a loving Buffalo brand and we’re excited to partner with two great Buffalo brands on our food and beverage services this summer,” Ford says.

More development is coming to the area as well, with construction across the street picking up.

“So the Sinatra Heritage Point project with the mixed-use will bring residents down here and just year-round entertainment,” she says. “And then the Gateway Building will be a visitor center and an office space, again just to populate the rest of Canalside and provide day-to-day activities for people to do.”

While Western New Yorkers wait for the rain to pass by and the sun to break through the clouds the beer garden will be open soon.

Below are the hours of operation that have been announced:



Friday, May 10th: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 11th: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 12th: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17th: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 18th: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19th: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Starting on May 24th, it will be open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (or dusk) until Labor Day

“The water is the great attraction here,” Ware says. “So we just want to enhance that experience with a great pint of beer and something really nice to eat.”

"Come grab a beer with Resurgence and enjoy the summer at Canalside," says Ford.