BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Like many of those who join the Armed Forces, Buffalo native Barbara Erdt knew from an early age the direction she wanted her life to take.

"Ever since I could remember, even looking at pictures, my mother always dressed me in Navy dresses, and I always had sailor hats," Erdt said.

So in 1988, Erdt joined the Navy. Something that many women weren’t doing at that time. But it led to an opportunity of a lifetime just a few years later.

"Back in '94, there was an opportunity that they were doing to allow females on combat ships," she said. "And I was chosen to be one of 60 to implement that on the U.S.S Eisenhower."

Erdt and 59 other women became an inspiration to the future of women in the Navy. In 2008, after 14 years of active service and six years in the reserves as an accomplished welder, ship fitter and firefighter, she retired.

But the transition to civilian life is something she knows plenty of other veterans struggle with.

WATCH: Buffalo veteran teaming up with Wounded Warrior Project for Soldier Ride New York

Buffalo veteran teaming up with Wounded Warrior Project for Soldier Ride New York

"The bond we had, no matter where we were," she said. "You could kind of throw a handful of veterans in a big crowd, and they don't know each other, and for some reason or another, we're like magnets towards each other."

So to feel a sense of camaraderie again, Erdt is teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project for the Soldier Ride New York. Erdt and 39 other veterans will cycle from Times Square in New York City to the Hamptons next week.

All in an effort to show how activity can directly affect mental health.

"You know you got everyone around you giving you the encouragement to keep going, and that you can do it because they have faith in you," she said. "You know we push each other to be good. We know we can do it even if we doubt ourselves, but everyone around pushes you because they know."

It's an opportunity to meet more veterans, share stories and remind everyone that barriers are meant to be broken.

"Since I've been out, I ran into two other female veterans, and talking with them, they were both on carriers," Erdt said. "The Marine was on a different carrier. And the other one, she was also on the Eisenhower many years after me. So seeing what I did, that’s a great accomplishment."