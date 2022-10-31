Buffalo Urban League receives a $6 million gift from MacKenzie Scott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Urban League announced it has received a $6 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.

The organization said Scott's donation is the largest single contribution in its 96-year history and will allow it to "dramatically expand and enhance the reach of its empowerment programs." It is one of 25 Urban League affiliates around the U.S. that received similar donations from Scott.

“This is a transformative time for the Buffalo Urban League. This gift will make an immense difference in the lives of the people we serve. We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Buffalo Urban League’s value and impact on the community. By placing racial equity and social justice at the forefront of her philanthropic mission, Ms. Scott is shining a much-needed spotlight on the nation’s structural and institutional limitations and helping to build a stronger, more resilient society for everyone.” - Thomas Beauford, Jr., President, and CEO

The Buffalo Urban League serves more than 60,000 individuals annually and employs a five-point empowerment strategy to deliver its programs and services which includes:

Education and youth empowerment, Economic empowerment, Health and quality of life empowerment, Civic engagement and leadership empowerment, and Civil rights and racial justice empowerment.

On Friday, the Health Foundation of Western and Central New York announced it was awarded $9 million from Scott.