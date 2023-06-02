Buffalo teen indicted on second-degree murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 15-year-old Buffalo male was arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On June 26, 2022, Buffalo police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Spaulding Avenue in the City of Buffalo. According to police, 24-year-old Morrell Buster, Jr. was found dead in the middle of the road.The district attorney's office said the offender, who was 14 years old at the time, allegedly shot Buster, Jr. in the neck with an illegal gun.

The 15-year-old offender is scheduled to return for a first appearance on June 8. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.