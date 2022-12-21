Buffalo teen indicted on criminal possession of a weapon charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 19-year-old Kenyatta Lee of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said Lee and three others were shot November 5, 2022 at Zone One Complex on East Amherst Street. Police said Lee was allegedly seen with an illegal, loaded handgun.

Lee faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison when he returns on January 17, 2023. He continues to be held without bail.