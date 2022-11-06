Four people shot on East Amherst Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say four people were shot on East Amherst Street Saturday night.

Officers were called to the first block of East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, two women and two men were shot inside of an establishment and taken to ECMC.

Police say one of the women is in critical condition and one of the men, who was shot in the toe, was later arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.