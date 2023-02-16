Buffalo students enjoy book fair supported by 7 News and the Scripps Howard Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a day to promote a love of reading and literacy at Stanley Makowski IB World School on Jefferson Avenue.

Students had the chance to enjoy a free book fair supported by 7 News, The Scripps Howard Foundation, and the "If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign.

"Every student at Stanley Makowski will be receiving two books today to take home and to build their own library," said Kathleen Sciolino, the school's principal. "The children are very excited not only because they have a choice of what they are selecting, but with the selection of books we have here the children are able to see themselves in the text."

The "If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign is focused on giving students access to important reading resources at a critical time in a child's life.

"Us having access to books is at our core because we are an early childhood center," said Sciolino. "This helps to have students develop imaginative play, it helps develop social and emotional language, and we really do feel that it is one of the pieces that helps our students succeed."

More than 200 books were also donated to the library at Stanley Makowski as part of the book fair.

"I think it's amazing," said Charlin Riccio, the school's librarian. "I'm so appreciative of Channel 7 News doing this for us. Ultimately it benefits the kids. It's so great."