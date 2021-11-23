WNYHeroes helping veteran families during the holidays

BUFFALO (WKBW) — For many families, putting gifts under the tree during the holidays can sometimes be difficult and that can be especially true for many of our local veterans.

WNYHeroes is a local non-profit organization which provides financial assistance and essential services to thousands of local veterans and their families every year. When it comes to the holidays the organization provides gifts and a little joy through the "Adopt a Heroes Family" program.

"Our community comes together and blesses these families", says Lynn Magistrale, who is the Program Director at WNYHeroes. The program pairs local sponsors with families in need of some extra help. "A sponsor may ask for a family with three children, or five families. A lot time there is a huge need for single veterans. We pair them up and they shop for each other," added Magistrale.

The Adopt a Heroes Family program not only provides toys for children but also some important essentials.

"We are getting requests for tootbrushes, toothpaste, laundry soap, toilet paper. Also winter coats and boots," said Magistrale.

"We are grateful because it's a nice relief on our mind. Not as stressful," said Erin Mish, a veteran and a member of the program. Erin and her husband Eric, who is also a veteran, are raising a young family with 3-year-old Bennett and 2-week-old Frederick.

"They have always supported us," said Sarah Wisniewski, who is a veteran and also a member of the program. Sarah and her husband Casey, who is still serving in the Army National Guard, have two sons 8-year-old Michael and 5-year-old David. "They always provide food for us, and extra things. It's been an amazing thing."

Giving gifts of warmth, support and piece of mind for the holiday season, WNYHeroes ia helping heroes who live among us and their families.