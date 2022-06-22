WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — 2020 brought highs and lows for Tony and Sydney Mastrangelo. Tragedy struck shortly after their wedding bells rang. Since then, they've turned their grief into an opportunity to give back to local families.

"We just needed to get out of that funk...we decided to do something, sitting around feeling sorry for ourselves wasn't gonna make us feel better," said Tony.

The pair was expecting a child, but suffered a miscarriage on Christmas Eve of 2020. They then became Make-A-Wish WNY heroes, since the usual fundraisers for the organization were on hold.

"Ours was taken away from us and these families, their children are sometimes taken away from them and that's heartbreaking, so for them to have some joy and happiness for at least one day in their life, made it all worth it," said Sydney.

Last year, they raised $25,000, well surpassing their $10,000 pledge. They're back this year to do it again, pairing with 15 local businesses.

"They're trying to get 60 wishes this summer...there's kids in our community that are waiting for their wish, the average wish is $10,000," said the couple.

One of their biggest fundraisers is a bottle and can drive, with help from Shell Fab Countertops & Casework in West Seneca.

"We've already had folks that work here bring bottles and cans. My thing is--if you've got a few cans just come on down, it feels good and you're making somebody's wish come true," said Michelle Monaco, Co-owner of Shell Fab.

It's all come full circle for this family as they raise money, they're also preparing for a big arrival, a baby girl.

"Today, she's 36 weeks. It was cool for us to give back to help other families, but now, we feel like the goodness and kindness came back and is blessing us," said Tony.

You can bring bottles and cans to 3260 Clinton St. in West Seneca on Saturday, June 25 from 9-3pm.