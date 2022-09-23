WNY company comes to the rescue after mobile food pantry breaks down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hearts for the Homeless Mobile Soup Kitchen has become a staple for Buffalo neighbors in need of a meal. Five evenings a week, the truck can be found outside Buffalo's downtown library delivering food and clothes to whoever shows up.

"Everybody is always really appreciative of what they get," said Stacey Menard who makes many of the meals. "Whether it's a hot meal, cold meal, peanut butter and jelly sandwich."

"It's critical," said Hearts for the Homeless CEO Nicholas Calandra. "It's really meeting that basic human need with the food and clothing."

But a few weeks ago the program itself was in need. Calandra got a call from a volunteer who was on her way to deliver meals.

"She's driving, she lost total power our volunteer, and by the grace of God she navigates down a ramp, and is able to use the hill of the ramp to coast and gets off the 190," he said.

Hearts for the Homeless CEO Nick Calandra rescued the stranded volunteers. They loaded up the food and made it to the library late - but not too late.

"Over 50 people were waiting for us that night," said Calandra. "To see the folks waiting - they were cheering. We were honking the horn as we pulled up so they would know it was us."

The day was saved. The truck - not so much.

"Total engine failure," explained Calandra.

The truck went to the mechanic and got a replacement engine, but the cost was $10,000.

"You can't plan for something like this," Calandra said.

Hearts for the Homeless started a fundraising campaign. They raised about $4,000 - then Nick got a call.

"Frank's Basement System and Plumbing called and are covering the difference of $6,000 to bring us close to the difference of $10,000."

The owner of Frank's tells me helping is just part of the company's mission.

"We feel humbled and blessed to be a part of these projects," explained Frank DiMaria.

He hopes the takeaway is that there's always more to be done, and we can all lend a hand.

"Look for people doing the good," he said. "And try to support any way you can."

If you'd like to learn more about Hearts for the Homeless and the work they do in the community, or to donate to their cause, check out their website.