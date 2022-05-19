Western New Yorkers from near and far standing together after Saturday's mass shooting

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Starr Beal spent Wednesday afternoon cooking for the community.

“Right now, people don’t want to worry about cooking or making food or how they’re going to eat,” Beal said.

Beal said she is a chef so she decided this is the best way she can help others.

And she said she wants to carry on the kindness of those who passed, like Pearl Young.

“She cooked in Central Park every week and gave away food and everything,” Beal said. “I can’t mimic her, but I will definitely try to help.”

Beal said this would not be possible without support from others. She said on Tuesday, a man she has never met gave her $100 to continue cooking for the community.

“We will be out here tomorrow due to that man who helped support it,” Beal said.

People like Marcus Trueheart said they’re touched to see everyone band together like this.

“They say Buffalo is the city of good neighbors,” Trueheart said. “You’re seeing that right now, look at everyone, different walks of life.”

Trueheart grew up in Buffalo, but lives in Houston now. He said when he heard the news, he knew he needed to come home to pay his respects and check on his community.

“We’re heartbroken, but we’re holding our heads high and we’re going to keep going,” Trueheart said. “We’re going to keep living life and we’re not going to let hate win.”

And Beal said she will be outside cooking, even if the weather tries to stop her.

“Rain, sleet or shine,” Beal said.

“You can knock us down but we’re going to continue to get back up,” Trueheart said. “That’s who we are; this is the City of Buffalo, we are resilient.”