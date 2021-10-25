West Seneca couple holds Roswell Park fundraiser for a second year

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In 2020, we introduced you to the Hubert's from West Seneca, a family who used their tough experience to help others. One year later, they're giving back once again and the fundraiser is even bigger.

"We have—a friend got a bass and Robby Takac signed it...my son got us a Marv Levy [jersey], coach levy it says," explained Pam Hubert as she sorted through the prizes in her garage.

Baskets, prizes and goodies are taking up all of the Hubert's space in their garage, but none of it is for them, they're giving it all away to raise money for their Autumn Garden Raffle.

Pam and Dave started the fundraiser last year.

"We raised a lot, we raised around $8,700 during the pandemic which we never expected to do," said Hubert.

Money goes to the Roswell Park Angel Fund.

"It’s a fund to provide financial assistance to anyone who is going through cancer, making it possible and accessible regardless of your financial situation," said Mary Russo, Fundraising Coordinator at Roswell Park.

The garage has all of the prizes, but the special thing to see is the Hubert’s backyard pumpkin display.

Taylor Epps All of the money raised goes to Roswell Park's Angel Fund



“I thought about having these pumpkins coming into our yard, honoring anyone who’s gone through cancer, whether they are fighting it now, won the battle or may have lost the battle to cancer," said Hubert.

The Hubert's went through their own battle when Dave was diagnosed with throat cancer in august of 2019.

"Until you’ve been through it, you don’t know what cancer’s like. We’ve heard about it, we’d see it on TV, Roswell advertisements, we’d feel bad for people, but once you’ve been through it, it’s a whole different world," explained Dave.

Two years later—he’s healthier than ever.

"I feel like I’m 40 and I’m not even close to that, so, I feel really good," said Hubert.

He says the staff at Roswell Park helped him tremendously through his 35 radiation treatments and two rounds of chemo.

"I did not look at this a year and a half ago...it’s just because of those people and a lot of help that I am where I am today we just want to make sure other people have the same experience or something close to it," said Hubert.

They just need people to enter their raffle before the drawing on October 29.

"Something came of it to help somebody whatever this gets, someone’s gonna be a little better tomorrow because of me getting sick, so it makes it not feel so bad,” said Hubert.

To enter the raffle it’s $10 dollars for one chance to win or $25 for three chances.

The prize packages are:



Booze and Brews Wheelbarrow

Valued at $2,022

Autographs and Gift Cards

Valued at $2,416

Ladies Night

Valued at $2,435

Bills and Grills

Valued at $2,609

Family Fun

Valued at $2,417

Official Autumn Package

$1,958



Click here to donate.

Questions about How to Enter or Support? Contact Mary Russo with Roswell Park. mary.russo@roswellpark.org, (716)845-4977.