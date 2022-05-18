Walden Galleria hosting four-day food drive with FeedMore WNY, Back To Basics Outreach Ministries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting Thursday, Walden Galleria will partner with Back to Basics Outreach Ministries and FeedMore WNY to host a food drive benefiting community members affected by the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

The grocery store, the only one operating in the neighborhood, remains closed following the tragedy. Organizations like FeedMore WNY and Buffalo Community Fridge are working to help people in the area affected by food insecurity.

The food drive will be set up in three locations: on the upper level of the mall outside of Urban Air Adventure Park, on the lower level at the Dick's Sporting Goods escalators, and on the lower level at the Macy's escalators.

Shoppers can drop off food, diapers, soap and personal care products, and laundry detergent at the three donation sites on Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until the mall closes.

Mall hours this weekend are:



Thursday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

In addition to the food drive, Macy's will give donations from its Register Round Up for Charity Campaign to FeedMore WNY.

