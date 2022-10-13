UNCUT: Full conversation with Pamela Pritchett, daughter of Buffalo mass shooting victim Pearl Young

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pamela Pritchett's mother, Pearl Young, was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on May 14 in Buffalo.

Young, who was 77 years old, was the wife of a pastor, mother, and grandmother. She also worked for many years as a missionary at a food pantry in the city's Central Park neighborhood. In addition, she was a substitute teacher in the Buffalo Public School District and a Sunday school teacher.

Pritchett sat down with 7 News anchor Ed Drantch to talk about the shooting, its aftermath, and the change she wants to see. You can watch the full uncut version of the interview above.