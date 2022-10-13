Watch Now
UNCUT: Full conversation with Pamela Pritchett, daughter of Buffalo mass shooting victim Pearl Young

Pamela Pritchett's mother, Pearl Young, was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on May 14 in Buffalo, NY. She sat down with 7 News anchor Ed Drantch to talk about the shooting, its aftermath, and the change she wants to see.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Oct 13, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y.  — Pamela Pritchett's mother, Pearl Young, was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on May 14 in Buffalo.

Young, who was 77 years old, was the wife of a pastor, mother, and grandmother. She also worked for many years as a missionary at a food pantry in the city's Central Park neighborhood. In addition, she was a substitute teacher in the Buffalo Public School District and a Sunday school teacher.

Pritchett sat down with 7 News anchor Ed Drantch to talk about the shooting, its aftermath, and the change she wants to see. You can watch the full uncut version of the interview above.

