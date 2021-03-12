Town of Tonawanda Police lieutenant receives posthumous promotion to captain

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beloved Town of Tonawanda Police lieutenant who died of cancer has received a posthumous promotion.

The Town of Tonawanda formally approved former Lieutenant Christine Milosich's promotion to captain on Monday, one week after she passed away.

Chief of Police James Stauffiger said in a Facebook post the department is grieving her death as they remember her for her "engaging personality, work ethic, sense of humor and zest for life," saying it was an "honor to serve alongside her."

The post also detailed the funeral arrangements for Captain Milosich.

Calling hours being held Friday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Amigone Funeral Home on Sheridan Drive.

A private funeral is being held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church at the corner of Sheridan Drive and Elmwood Avenue, and a funeral procession will follow down Sheridan to Delaware Avenue. Captain Milosich will be buried privately in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

March 11, 2021

Release by: James Stauffiger, Chief of Police

Captain Christine Milosich

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is currently unavailable to respond to requests for comment or interviews related to Captain Christine Milosich. We respectfully request you allow our department the time needed to properly honor her life and grieve her loss.

Official Statement

Christine Milosich started her career with the Town of Tonawanda Police Department in January 2008, as a patrol officer. She quickly established herself as a competent and caring police officer that was known for her calm, confident demeanor and willingness to help others. Police Officer Milosich focused her early career on training and mentoring new officers.

In October of 2017, Police Officer Milosich was recognized for her exemplary service record and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Notably, she was the first female Town of Tonawanda police officer to attain this accomplishment. Lieutenant Milosich successfully lead the police officers under her command for three years, becoming the model of strong and compassionate leadership.

Lieutenant Milosich was placed in charge of the Community Services Bureau in March of 2020. She quickly went to work engaging the community in creative ways as the COVID pandemic took hold. Through social media and social distancing, she built lasting and meaningful relationships with the community she served.

Sadly, Lieutenant Milosich died on March 1, 2021, after bravely battling cancer.

On March 8, 2021, the Town of Tonawanda Town Board, at the recommendation of Police Chief James Stauffiger, acknowledged Lieutenant Milosich’s contributions to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department and the citizens of the Town of Tonawanda by promoting her to the rank of Captain.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department collectively grieves as we remember Captain Milosich’s It was our honor to serve alongside her.

Thank you,

Town of Tonawanda Police Department