Special holiday event aimed at giving back in honor of Tops shooting victim Pearl Young

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Good Samaritan Church, in Cheektowaga is helping loved ones of Pearl Young turn misery into ministry by giving, this weekend.

A member of the church, the late Pearl Young always put an emphasis of teaching children and ensuring they were surrounded by love.

Mrs. Young was among the ten people killed at the Tops on Jefferson Ave., May 14.

To continue her legacy, a community concert and giveaway is taking place at her home church, but organizers still need help to make it a success.

"We wanted to embrace and embody what her spirit was," Good Samaritan Church member and volunteer, Michelle Spight told Pheben Kassahun.

Mrs. Young was a woman who touched the lives of countless people, including children.

"We wanted to do something in memory of Aunt Pearl. She was a praiser so where we are right now is where she was in her element. We want that to be shared, so we're inviting all of the community that can't come to come and then we'll cap it off at gifts. Because that's what she was; a giver," Spight added.

The Church is hosting a community concert from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

The event will also include toy and gift card giveaways to families who have fallen on hard times.

"We'll have singers, we'll have dancers, we'll have people doing restorations, Christmas time restorations. We'll have the Good Samaritan Youth Department, and of course the Good Samaritan Ensemble will sing," Spight explained.

While we are just a few days away, Pearl Young's daughter, Pamela Pritchett said there is still a need for more toys, specifically for teenagers, like board games and electronics.

Pritchett said, "Any toys from teenagers to the smallest of children. I think at the end of the day, what it's about is bringing some joy to families and not just joy but letting people know that they are loved and they are cared for."

The toys are being collected in the room where Young taught Sunday school, each and every Sunday.

To have an event like this, I believe not only honors her and what she did but it also was important that this was her heart," Pritchett said. "Being down here, I can almost feel her presence and that she would be a part of doing something just to help young people and to children. I know that she's pleased by it and for that I am grateful."

"Any toys from teenagers to the smallest of children. I think at the end of the day, what it's about is bringing some joy to families and not just joy but letting people know that they are loved and they are cared for," Pritchett added. "I am grateful, so for those who have already donated, thank you so much. For those who would like to, we've got Andrea Bowman, Michelle Spight and some amazing other people."

"We are still asking for donations, if you are able. You can always donate and bring your items to the church. We can make arrangements for that to be received. If you want them picked up, we can share that information on that also," Spight added.

Gift donations can be dropped off at 261 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14215

Monetary donations can be sent to the church's Cashapp at: $GSamCOGIC. Specify that it is for the "Youth Department".