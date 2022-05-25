'She'll just do anything for anybody. A wonderful woman': "Mother Pearl" Young laid to rest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eleven days since the Queen City lost ten friends and neighbors on Jefferson Avenue, two members of the "Jefferson Ten" were laid to rest, Wednesday afternoon.

“Mother Pearl” Young was a woman of God, who loved children and loving on people. She was grandmother and the wife of a pastor.

She is being remembered as a sweet person, and one who could always make you laugh.

Her funeral service took place at Elim Christian Fellowship.

Many shared an emotional testament of her life and legacy.

Although cameras from news outlets were not allowed inside the church, out of privacy, we were able to sit-in on the four-hour service to learn more about her devotion to God and her influence on children in the community.

7 News interviewed loved ones outside of the church.

The United States Honor Guard was also present for Wednesday's service.

Loved ones who attended her funeral told 7 News’ Pheben Kassahun that gatherings will never be the same without Mother Pearl Young's presence.

"She was not only a spiritual mother to me, she was a mother to all that she came in contact with, you know, because the love and the compassion, and the caring ways. It just can't be beat," Missionary Ramona Dobbins said.

Missionary Ramona Dobbins said she met Pearl 13 years ago at Western New York 2nd Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction, in Buffalo.

Church friends call her a gem, much like the meaning of her name.

The 77-year-old was a devout Christian, a Sunday school teacher and a great supporter of women's outreach.

Aeisha Robertson, who mothered Pearl's grandchildren said, "She fed the community pantries, foster parent. She'll just do anything for anybody. A wonderful woman. I hate that this happened to her."

Aeisha Robertson said while she was heavily involved in the church, she was also intentional with educating the youth.

"Accepted any child. It didn't even have to come from her. It didn't have to be her child. Any child. Always wanted to speak positivity into children so they can grow up and at least know right from wrong and know morals. That's why she started so young and put so much into children," Robertson said.

Church friends, Dobbins said, "We would have time for fellowship and talk about different things and her words and her wisdom that she shared with not only me but with others. You can't beat that."

Pastor Louis Rouse, of Restoration Temple Assembly of God, said while he appreciates the kindness pouring into Buffalo, he hopes people turn this gesture into a way of life in communities beyond Buffalo.

Rouse said, "I believe it's beautiful the way things are coming together now, but it shouldn't take a tragedy for people to be nice to one another. People should be nice to one another because that's what God expects from us. Not because of a tragedy."

Added gun control should be the next step for lawmakers, Rouse said.

"I don't care what the senators and the governors and all those people. They need together. It's not a Republican thing, it's not a Democratic thing. It's a people thing," he explained.