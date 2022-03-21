Watch
See Me: How to pick up a limited edition Buffalo Strong shirt or hoodie and support GiGi's Playhouse

Buffalo.Strong.GiGi.3.Up.1280.720.jpg
Retro Buffalo
For every See Me edition Buffalo Strong shirt sold, $7 (100% of proceeds) goes to GiGi's Playhouse.
Posted at 8:52 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 20:52:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This March, the Buffalo Strong See Me initiative is showcasing the stories of people in the Down syndrome community and their families.

Starting on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day, 7 WKBW is teaming up again with Retro Buffalo for to create a special See Me edition Buffalo Strong shirt and hoodie.

All of the proceeds— $7 per shirt— will go directly to GiGi's Playhouse of Buffalo.

GiGi's Playhouse is a Down syndrome achievement center designed specifically for kids and adults living with Down syndrome. It offers programs ranging from music and fitness classes to cooking lessons and social nights. You can find out more about their work here.

Shirts will be available starting Monday, March 21.

