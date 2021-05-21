Run and ride in the Buffalo Strong: Pride Bi(athlon) to benefit GLYS WNY, Inc.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to run and bike to support GLYS WNY in the first-ever Pride Bi!

There are two ways to participate.

RISE Fitness Studio is hosting a 5K run and 10-mile spin at its Hamburg location on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. Participants will receive a t-shirt and lunch will be provided by Picasso's Pizza. On-site participation is limited to 50 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for on-site participants is $40.

Participants can also sign up to complete the Pride Bi off-site, at their own pace. Off-site participants will receive their Pride Bi shirt in the mail. Registration for virtual participants is $25, plus a $5 shipping fee.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE PRIDE BI(ATHLON).

WHAT: Buffalo Strong Pride Bi(athlon)

WHEN: Saturday, June 12, 2021 (and off-site at your own pace)

WHERE: RISE Fitness Studio, 97 Main Street, Hamburg

All proceeds from both in-person and virtual participants will go directly to GLYS WNY.

Anyone who wants their shirt for race day must register by Sunday, June 6. Anyone who registers after June 6 will have their shirt mailed to them.

WKBW is proud to sponsor this event with RISE Fitness Studio and Picasso's Pizza to benefit GLYS WNY.