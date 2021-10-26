Rock Out Hunger collects donations for FeedMore WNY November 2 to November 9 this year, here's how to help

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mark you calendars, Western New York! Rock Out Hunger kicks off early this year.

For the 16th year in a row, DJ Jickster of 97 Rock will camp out for one week in a trailer, collecting donations for FeedMore WNY.

The trailer will be parked at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital starting November 2 at 3 p.m. until November 9 at 10 a.m.

Rock Out Hunger, which usually wraps up the week before Thanksgiving, collected more than 2,300 turkeys and raised more than $53,000 last year.

In addition to Thanksgiving turkeys and cash donations, FeedMore WNY has the most need for the following:



shelf-stable proteins (canned tuna, peanut butter, canned chicken)

Low sodium canned vegetables

Low sugar canned fruit

Whole wheat pasta and rice

FeedMore is also welcoming volunteers. You can find out more about volunteer opportunities here.

Donors don't have to wait for Rock Out Hunger to begin in order to give. FeedMore WNY is accepting donations right now on their website.

