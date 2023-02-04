Over 25,000 dollars raised at 12th annual Shooting for a Cure at Pembroke High School

PEMBROKE, NY. (WKBW) — Friday night's 12th annual Shooting for a Cure at Pembroke High School raised over $25,000 for Roswell Park and cancer research.

Since the event's inception back in 2011 the total amount raised has surpassed $250,000.

With every dollar raised, the event's message has never faulted. The "Pink Game" is not about the scoreboard or the stat sheets at the end of the night. It's about communities coming together to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

"The kids aren't going to remember the score of this game. But they'll remember coming together for their community. They're going to remember raising money for cancer research," says event organizer Mike Wilson.

"Cancer doesn't stop. And Roswell Park is doing a great job with cutting-edge research. And to be a small part of our community donating to their research efforts is very enriching. These kids are learning life lessons beyond what we can teach in a classroom," he adds.

The Pembroke girls' basketball program will present Roswell Park with a check from this year's fundraiser at a later date, to be determined.