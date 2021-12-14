Nonprofits call on City of Good Neighbors due to lack of toy donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Western New York gears up for another holiday season, local nonprofits have reached out to 7 Eyewitness News with concerns about growing poverty, coupled with a lack of donations.

"We're about 1,000 donations short," said Pastor Eric Johns, who runs the Buffalo Dream Center, a nonprofit the focused on supplying food, toys and many other types of donations to Buffalo's poor.

The Buffalo Dream Center typically opens registration to families in need who can't necessarily afford presents for their children in early September, with about a 4,000 child cap. The Center will begin to give out the more than 3,000 toys they have collected starting on December 14th, but still need more to fill all the requests.

"We're relying on you Western New York. You always have helped, and I have faith you will again" said Johns.

The donations for the Dream Center will need to be in by December 18th, the final day of giving for the foundation. You can give in a multitude of ways.

Pastor Tim Newkirk's GYC Ministries also reached out to 7 Eyewitness News for help finding toy donations for the holidays.

"Its much slower than last year," said Pastor Newkirk, adding that he created a gofundme for the first time for monetary donations to purchase the toys himself.

Pastor Newkirk and his team at GYC Ministries will also be accepting all toy donations at the Johnnie B. Wiley Athletic Pavillion (1100 Jefferson Ave.) between the hours of 10am-3:30pm from Monday thru Saturday.

"We need the community, the help of the City of Good Neighbors," he added.

Romair Parrett, the founder of the Reach4Ro Foundation, started his work last year simply by reaching out to people on social media and asking if they needed help.

"If I could help one family have a better Christmas, I would," he said, adding "It has been slow this year though, but with the pandemic and struggles going on its needed now more than ever."

