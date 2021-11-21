'Tis the season of giving in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The season of giving is in full swing here in Western New York, and one local organization is celebrating a very special milestone this year.

Volunteers from the Buffalo Dream Center handed out their one-millionth pound of food during this COVID-19 pandemic Saturday.

That food went to a deserving family during a giveaway at Firemen's Park at the corner of Ellicott and North Division Streets here in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Dream Center is run by Pastor Eric Johns, who also kicked off a holiday tradition Saturday afternoon.

This is Pastor Johns' 23rd year living among the homeless during the holidays.

That event raises money for Boxes of Love, which will serve an additional 3,000 families this holiday season.