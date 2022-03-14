Niagara Falls woman opens center, aims to help small businesses and inspire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's one building in Niagara Falls where you can find a chiropractor, ESL classes from BOCES and Jewish Family Services collecting donations for Afghan refugees. It's one woman's dream to help others that's come to life.

"We just want to be that center, that resource center for others," said Nasreen Akhtar, President of Naz 716.

One side of the building has personal services like massage therapy and the other has professional services, with office spaces for rent. It's about giving back and helping new business owners get things started.

"Just finding a place when you're looking at paying rent, utilities, we take that stress away from people," said Akhtar.

It opened in January, becoming a resource in the city that raised her.

This is just one of her three businesses. She's an esthetician with her beauty business Beauty by Naz and a co-owner of service company Aero Transportation which she runs with her husband. She's also a mother to three boys, ages 14, 10 and 8.

"As a woman I feel like we have to work extra hard to get where we're at," said Akhtar.

As an immigrant, she had to work even harder. Her family moved to the United States from Pakistan when she was seven.

"My parents didn't speak English. We started off living in a one bedroom apartment. Even though my parents couldn't teach me in school...they taught me by working hard," said Akhtar.

She credits her mother, Noor, especially, who recently passed away due to complications from liver cancer.

"She knew we bought the building, but passed two weeks later,"

Though she never got to show her mother the building that bears her name, where she makes dreams come true, she knows she's proud of her.

"Because that's what she was, she was passionate, she was kind. Because of all those things...we're able to give back to the community," said Akhtar.

Here's how much it would cost to start your business at Naz 716:



Mailing address only

$70/month

Co-working Membership

$100/month Includes conference room, wifi, onsite events

Co-working & Mailbox

$130/month Includes mailing address and delivery, conference room, wifi, onsite events

Private Office spae

$500/month Includes all co-working amenities, phone system, mailbox, etc.



You can reach out via phone (716) 531-2075 or email: nasreen.akhtar30@gmail.com.

