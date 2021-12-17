Niagara Falls 'Winter Wonderland' celebration raising money for ALS Association

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for some holiday fun this weekend? Santa and his helpers put together a community event in Niagara Falls full of Christmas cheer.

It's a Winter Wonderland at a home on Benjamin Drive. It started last year as a way to give families something to do during the pandemic.

This year, it's back and bigger with a photo booth, pictures with Santa, activities, cookies, pizza and more.

It's a by the community, for the community event. A lot of the decorations and food were donated by local businesses.

They'll have things to buy and take home with you and all of those proceeds will go to the ALS Association, an organization near to their hearts.

"We've been part of the ALS community for a long time...this is in memory of Jacob Nagast and Joe Butch," said Leanna Chapman, organizer.

They also ask that you bring canned and non-perishable food donations.

You can bring your family to 1529 Benjamin Dr. in Niagara Falls from 5-7 on December 18 to take part in the fun.