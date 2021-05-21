New Buffalo Strong: Pride Edition shirts help support LGBTQ+ youth, here's how you can help

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Strong initiative is celebrating Pride this June with a new rainbow edition of the popular Buffalo Strong shirts and hoodies.

The shirts are available now through Retro Buffalo, and can be ordered as a t-shirt, v-neck, tank top or hoodie. $7 from each shirt purchase will go directly to GLYS WNY, Inc., an organization the provides support and programming for LGBTQ+ youth in Western New York.

Click here to pick up your rainbow edition Buffalo Strong shirt and show your support for GLYS WNY, Inc.

The Buffalo Strong Pride Edition shirts will be available through June, which is Pride Month.

GLYS WNY offers resources, services and programs that give local youth a safe space to talk about sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. It offers support peer groups and access to adult role models to help LGBTQ+ youth grow. Services are available for anyone ages 5 through 21. The organization also works with other agencies to help them better serve LGBTQ+ youth.

You can find out more about GLYS WNY's services and how you can get involved here.

You can also help GLYS WNY directly:

