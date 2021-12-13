Watch
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo Strong

Actions

Mount Mercy Academy volleyball team raises $1,000 for Roswell Park Angel Fund

items.[0].image.alt
Mount Mercy Academy
The Mount Mercy team did this in honor of their math teacher's late husband<br/>
The Mount Mercy team did this in honor of their math teacher's late husband
Posted at 7:48 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 07:48:47-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of JV and Varsity Volleyball visited Roswell to present the money they raised from their Dig Lav game in October. The team raised $1000 for the Roswell Angel Fund.

The Angel Fund helps patients and their families when they are experiencing extraordinary financial challenges when diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment. Such challenges may include medication costs, childcare expenses, catastrophic events, or durable medical equipment needs. The lack of financial resources to meet these challenges may prevent or inhibit patients from receiving the treatment they require.

Donation was made in memory of our Mount Mercy Academy math teacher's late husband.

Click here to donate to Roswell Park.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!