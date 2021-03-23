Maple fundraiser benefitting Buffalo Colon Corps sells out in one day

NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Boston family is using the turn of the season to support a local non-profit, by holding a maple syrup fundraiser.

Back Creek Maple Farm is a family operation run by John and Sara Santillo and their kids. Last year, they had a syrup surplus and wanted to use their extra product to give back to the community. They raised over $800 for the Ronald McDonald House.

"We wanted to make sure our kids knew the importance of giving back," said John Santillo.

This year, money raised from syrup sales will go to Buffalo Colon Corps, a non-profit close to their family's heart.

"My father was diagnosed with colon cancer this year. He is currently receiving treatment at Roswell Park and will be undergoing surgery later this month." said Sara Santillo.

One day after announcing their sale, they sold out and started a wait list.

The Santillo family is overwhelmed by the support, saying the response has been crazy in the best way.

"Sometimes during COVID people feel like they can't do a lot..this is a way you can enjoy syrup on your pancakes and waffles, but you're also giving to a great cause," said Sara Santillo.

Each 8oz jug is $12. Go to their Facebook Page to reserve a spot on their waiting list. Donations can be sent by searching Backcreekmaplefarm@gmail.com on Venmo or PayPal.